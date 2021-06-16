La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $519.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,404. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LZB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

