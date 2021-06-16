William Blair Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,655,351 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,961 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $206,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,378,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,448,000 after acquiring an additional 182,775 shares in the last quarter. Ark Global Emerging Companies LP purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 11.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 20,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 121,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.41. The stock had a trading volume of 18,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,071. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.77.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

