William Blair Investment Management LLC Grows Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,288,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,035 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 2.94% of FirstService worth $190,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSV shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

NASDAQ FSV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.68. 2,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,590. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $95.75 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70 and a beta of 0.93.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 24.75%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

