First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,121 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $10,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 418,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,735 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 114.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 116,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 62,114 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,638,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,194,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,481,000 after purchasing an additional 342,504 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 401,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,695 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 215,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,639,125.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,992. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 49,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,980. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

