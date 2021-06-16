Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 85,649 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P owned 0.08% of Masco worth $12,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Masco by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in Masco by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

NYSE MAS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.70. The company had a trading volume of 162,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $47.33 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

In other Masco news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,986,530.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,606 shares in the company, valued at $14,755,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock worth $5,385,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.