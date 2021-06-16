Ergoteles LLC Has $6.58 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 317.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,753 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $6,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ATUS shares. FIX downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other Altice USA news, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,477.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,534,240.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 48,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,032,165. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.