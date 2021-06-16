Relative Value Partners Group LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Relative Value Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,448. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $65.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.25.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

