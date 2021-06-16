Short Interest in Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Declines By 19.9%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the May 13th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 24.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Finning International from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Finning International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Finning International stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.41. 1,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473. Finning International has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

