The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on the stock from $49.50 to $51.50. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Carlyle Group traded as high as $45.26 and last traded at $45.07, with a volume of 92459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.30.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.42.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,634,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,588,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,152.0% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 104,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 96,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The company had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

