Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

APD stock traded up $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $303.40. The company had a trading volume of 11,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,212. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.19. The company has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on APD. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.65.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

