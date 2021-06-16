iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Stock Position Boosted by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 432,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $25,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,620,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $60.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,327. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.81. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

