Magellan Asset Management Ltd Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,163 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in IDACORP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,095 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IDACORP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in IDACORP by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,861 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in IDACORP by 1,695.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,596 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

IDA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.79. 8,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.40. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.50. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $78.91 and a one year high of $104.96.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

