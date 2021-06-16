Magellan Asset Management Ltd Cuts Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 54,038 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of FirstEnergy worth $15,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 24.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,022,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.27. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $42.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

