Cerity Partners LLC Buys 179 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 250,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 11,761 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,760 shares of company stock valued at $9,733,217 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.53 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.29.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.17.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

