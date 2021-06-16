Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $60.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.80 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $235.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.40. 10,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The company has a market cap of $985.88 million, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $17.36 and a one year high of $30.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

