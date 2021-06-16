Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.50 billion and the highest is $2.63 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.34 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

In related news, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,114,293.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 46,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000.

NYSE:AA traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.67. 241,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,664,834. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.52. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

