LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 32.7% in May

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the May 13th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.14. 64,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,631. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.61. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $1.96. LexinFintech had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LexinFintech will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,597,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 406,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 22,312 shares during the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $68,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in LexinFintech by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 155,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 106,967 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

LX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of LexinFintech in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumption and consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

