MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 19.6% in May

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 553,900 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 13th total of 688,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MOGU in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOGU traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,591. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65. MOGU has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.78.

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

