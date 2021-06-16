Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,270,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,644,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,271,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,899,533,000 after acquiring an additional 240,694 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,527,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,982,154,000 after acquiring an additional 964,559 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,510,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,733,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,634,810,000 after acquiring an additional 10,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $491.38.

AVGO traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, reaching $469.56. The stock had a trading volume of 17,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,041,251. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.77 and a 12-month high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $461.21. The company has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $0.19. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,185,446 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.