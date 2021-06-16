Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $890,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.63.

NYSE COF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.06. 21,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.02. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

In other news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

