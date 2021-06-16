TON Token (TON) Hits Market Cap of $466,634.27

TON Token (CURRENCY:TON) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, TON Token has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. TON Token has a market cap of $466,634.27 and $123,582.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00060374 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.62 or 0.00757589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00083199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.37 or 0.07703706 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON Token (TON) is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,827,685 coins. TON Token’s official website is toncommunity.org . TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling TON Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

