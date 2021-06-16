Water Island Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Roth CH Acquisition III during the 1st quarter worth $999,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Roth CH Acquisition III in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition III in the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000.

Get Roth CH Acquisition III alerts:

Shares of ROCRU stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. 9,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,297. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.97. Roth CH Acquisition III Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.23.

Roth CH Acquisition III Co intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the business services, consumer, healthcare, technology, wellness, or sustainability sectors. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roth CH Acquisition III Co. (NASDAQ:ROCRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roth CH Acquisition III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.