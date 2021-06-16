Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 427,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech makes up about 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $58,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

TTEK traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $123.74. 9,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,874. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

In related news, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,249,691.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly E. Ritrievi sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $1,014,782.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,556 shares of company stock worth $3,277,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

