Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Invests $36.25 Million in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 182,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nordson during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Nordson by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Nordson by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $221.05. 1,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $224.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

