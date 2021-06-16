Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stock Holdings in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,910,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,145,361 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 15.65% of iHeartMedia worth $397,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 13.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 89,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 49.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 474,931 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 368.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,735,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter worth $617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $24.99. 37,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,692. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.41. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research increased their target price on iHeartMedia from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

iHeartMedia Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

