Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,514 shares during the period. Roku comprises about 0.8% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Roku were worth $870,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,686,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,077,000 after purchasing an additional 831,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after acquiring an additional 618,127 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after acquiring an additional 476,242 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,454,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,879,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,548,000 after acquiring an additional 31,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $92,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 878 shares in the company, valued at $305,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Insiders sold 172,081 shares of company stock worth $58,350,068 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.24. 114,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,863. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.04. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.70 and a 12 month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 448.30 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.62.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.