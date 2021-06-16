Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 2.3% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $68,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,260 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,688,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $474.30. 36,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,686. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.46 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $467.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMO. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

