Water Island Capital LLC Sells 219,758 Shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Water Island Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,758 shares during the quarter. Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in TCF Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of TCF Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of TCF Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TCF Financial by 52.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF stock remained flat at $$45.18 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $513.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.38 million. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

In related news, COO Thomas C. Shafer sold 66,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $3,091,289.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,289 shares in the company, valued at $7,260,460.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel W. Terpsma sold 4,000 shares of TCF Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $184,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,802.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

