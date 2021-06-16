HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 259 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,937 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.20.

NYSE WMT traded down $2.32 on Wednesday, reaching $137.68. The stock had a trading volume of 340,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,658,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.37. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.66 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 106,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $13,916,810.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,849,882.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,818,116 shares of company stock worth $1,667,551,518. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

