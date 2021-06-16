HCR Wealth Advisors Takes $2.26 Million Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,000. HCR Wealth Advisors owned 0.08% of Methanex at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Methanex by 135.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Methanex by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 230,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 23,443 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Methanex by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,850,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after purchasing an additional 18,787 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Methanex by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEOH traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,677. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently -6.79%.

MEOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $38.00 price objective on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

