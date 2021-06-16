Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vince Holding Corp. offers a broad range of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear including its signature cashmere sweaters, leather jackets, luxe leggings, dresses, silk and woven tops, denim and footwear. Vince Holding Corp. is based in New York. “

Shares of NYSE:VNCE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.70. 8,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,351. The stock has a market cap of $127.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.35. Vince has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $13.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.53.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $74.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. Vince had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vince will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vince stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vince worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

