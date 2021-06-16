Carlson Capital L P Sells 38,170 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Carlson Capital L P lowered its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 640,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,170 shares during the period. PNM Resources comprises about 1.2% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $31,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,415,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,887,000 after buying an additional 1,193,086 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,856,000 after buying an additional 409,151 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,041,000 after buying an additional 89,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 131.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,501,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,656,000 after buying an additional 851,943 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNM remained flat at $$49.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,731. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.93 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

