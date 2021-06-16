Carlson Capital L P Takes Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,201,616 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32,386,503 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after buying an additional 11,739,480 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $62,961,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after buying an additional 5,907,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.58. 1,824,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,203,969. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

