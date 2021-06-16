HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,893 shares during the period. AutoNation comprises 1.2% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $6,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AutoNation by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 154,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 293.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 452.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,444 shares in the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Cade sold 9,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total transaction of $1,006,226.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,226.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

NYSE:AN traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $93.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.64 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

