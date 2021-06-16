HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 11,633 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

HCR Wealth Advisors decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.87. 239,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,205,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.73 billion, a PE ratio of -70.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.48.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

