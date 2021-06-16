Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Short Interest Up 74.3% in May

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 74.3% from the May 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Perimeter Medical Imaging AI from $3.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PYNKF remained flat at $$2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,853. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $4.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional, real-time margin visualization 1-2 mm below the surface of an excised tissue specimen.

