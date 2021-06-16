First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $152.55 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $152.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.00 million to $154.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full year sales of $611.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $615.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $598.60 million, with estimates ranging from $593.20 million to $604.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 24.85% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

FFBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $1,014,461.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $432,229.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,607 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,058.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock worth $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 34,167 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,143 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFBC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.42. 4,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.22. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $11.28 and a 12-month high of $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 55.09%.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

