Analysts Anticipate Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $171.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce $171.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $169.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. Heartland Express reported sales of $160.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full-year sales of $674.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $669.10 million to $680.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.93 million, with estimates ranging from $669.53 million to $705.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $152.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.45 million.

HTLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.65. Heartland Express has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s payout ratio is 9.20%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,884,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,670,000 after acquiring an additional 826,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $12,484,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter worth $10,299,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 55.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

