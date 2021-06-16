Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) Short Interest Up 75.9% in May

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (OTCMKTS:HMLSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the May 13th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,719. Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.52.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.