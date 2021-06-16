Short Interest in Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) Expands By 77.8%

Premier Exhibitions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRXIQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Premier Exhibitions stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Wednesday. 16,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,954. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03. Premier Exhibitions has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.12.

About Premier Exhibitions

Premier Exhibitions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in presenting museum-quality touring exhibitions to public worldwide. It operates through two segments, Exhibition Management and RMS Titanic. It develops, deploys, operates, and presents exhibition products in exhibition centers, museums, and non-traditional venues.

