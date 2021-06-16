Polaris Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,323 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 712% compared to the typical volume of 409 put options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at $24,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Polaris in a report on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.

PII traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,321. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Polaris has a 1-year low of $86.67 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.96.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.