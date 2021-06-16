Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $105.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 295,854 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,870,117 shares.The stock last traded at $90.00 and had previously closed at $90.70.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after buying an additional 18,409,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,290,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,803,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,475,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.83.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.