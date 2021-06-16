Plian Price Tops $0.0101 on Exchanges (PI)

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 16th. Plian has a total market capitalization of $8.36 million and $205,666.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Plian has traded down 46.1% against the US dollar.

Plian Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 825,277,710 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

