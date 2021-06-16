Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $395.28. 17,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,855. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $303.50 and a fifty-two week high of $399.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $381.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

