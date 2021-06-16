Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 25.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,203 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $8.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $536.17. 12,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,399. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.86. The company has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total value of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $696.00 to $656.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

