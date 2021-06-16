Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833,527 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 302,127 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $103,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 427 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.52. 14,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,469,871. Xilinx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $154.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.59.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

