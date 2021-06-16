Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $52.07 Million Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 172.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049,204 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 664,774 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $52,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,821,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $349,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,301,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,213,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,223 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $16,765,000 after purchasing an additional 273,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2,857.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 269,144 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $13,791,000 after buying an additional 260,044 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

Shares of CSIQ traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 36,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,354. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $67.39. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.54.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. Canadian Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

