Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Position Raised by Crake Asset Management LLP

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 63.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,851,161 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up about 3.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP owned about 0.29% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $97,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,218,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,915,000 after buying an additional 39,573,036 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at about $216,964,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,112,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 20.8% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 22,498,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

TME traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 164,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

