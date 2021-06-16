Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,871 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $361,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

GOOGL stock traded down $11.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,416.76. The stock had a trading volume of 32,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,700. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,351.65 and a twelve month high of $2,455.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,322.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

