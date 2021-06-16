KARMA Reaches Market Cap of $400,980.34 (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 99.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. KARMA has a total market cap of $400,980.34 and approximately $83.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KARMA has traded down 99.3% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006716 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00112836 BTC.

KARMA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

